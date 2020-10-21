Gollan’s trifecta keeps him in touch with in-form Munce

TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

UNUSUALLY for this time of the year, Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan is not on top of the Ipswich premiership ladder.

That lead is currently with former Ipswich premier jockey Chris Munce who is now making a good fist of training thoroughbreds. He is going for a never before achieved double of jockey and trainer premierships.

Munce collected his eighth season win at Ipswich last week as we near the end of the first three months of the term.

That winner was Phionaix, who has saluted for his only three wins at Ipswich, from 17 career starts, including six at Ipswich.

Gollan cut into that lead by one today as his three entrants in the second of the day filled the trifecta positions.

The winner was Palladas with Baylee Nothdurft aboard, followed by Kipchoge with Robbie Fradd and Good Size with apprentice Georgina Cartwright in the saddle.

The three placegetters finished in market order. This gave Tony Gollan five season winners as he looks to overhaul his fellow Brisbane trainer to collect a seventh consecutive Ipswich trainer's premiership.

It was appropriate for the Gollan and Nothdurft duo to collect their latest win after taking out the top trainer and jockey awards respectively at last weekend's Queensland Thoroughbred Racing Awards.

Thompson leads parade of young guns

AN impressive group of young riders collected wins across the first half of the Ipswich card today.

Former Victorian star apprentice Ben Thompson has this year moved to Queensland and collected the win aboard the Bryan and Daniel Guy trained Niab in the first of the day. This win gave Thompson a share in the lead of the Ipswich title.

Next up was the current Queensland premier jockey Baylee Nothdurft as he continued his strong partnership with top trainer Tony Gollan aboard Palladus.

The third race went to young Matt McGillivray aboard Perfect Impression for Brisbane trainer Chris Anderson. McGillivray is among the top echelon of Queensland riders just a few years out of his apprenticeship.

The fourth of the day went to the current star Queensland apprentice Justin Huxtable who is claiming 1.5 kilograms and who is quickly making a big name for himself.

Huxtable has ridden five winners at Ipswich already this season though a couple of female apprentices have gone just as well.

Minonette Kennedy and Alex Patis have 10 wins between them while Tegan Harrison is also riding winners at Ipswich ensuring females are featuring strongly on the ladder.

Ipswich race winner Sacred Suite, ridden by Luke Dittman. Picture: Claire Power

Sacred Suite gives Waller Caulfield/Ipswich double

AS was the case a fortnight ago, top Australian trainer Chris Waller won the feature Group 1 race on the weekend as well as collecting an Ipswich winner today.

Verry Elleegant won the Caulfield Cup on Saturday as she did the Turnbull Stakes a fortnight ago. That win for the Chris Waller stable was followed up midweek by a smart win at Ipswich for the stable as Sacred Suite easily won the fifth race of the day with Luke Dittman aboard.

Luke's win was a week too late for his famous father and ex-jockey Mick Dittman who was on course at Ipswich last week watching a galloper that he part owns.

Mick collected three Ipswich Cup wins and a number of Ipswich Jockey's Premierships during a golden period in the saddle over the last three decades of the 20th century.

As arguably the top jockey in the nation, he won the "big four" of Golden Slipper (three times), Caulfield Cup (twice), Cox Plate, and Melbourne Cup.

The latter of these two races are contested over the next couple of weeks.

In the Cox Plate on Saturday, Russian Camelot is favourite despite the widest draw at a tricky start.

His last start conqueror Arcadia Queen is on the second line.

Next meetings

OCTOBER racing continues at Ipswich next Wednesday before the start of November programs on VRC Oaks Day (Thursday, 5th) then Wednesdays 11th, 18th, and 25th.

There is also a Melbourne Cup betting meeting at Bundamba in a fortnight.