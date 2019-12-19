GOOD BOY: Shot dog’s recovery ‘slow but steady’

GOOD BOY: Watson, the brave young American Staffie-cross who was found on Midge Point Rd, Bloomsbury, last November after having being shot twice has been recovering with RSPCA slow but steadily.

GOOD BOY: Watson, the brave young American Staffie-cross who was found on Midge Point Rd, Bloomsbury, last November after having being shot twice has been recovering with RSPCA slow but steadily.

HE'S now answering to the name of Watson, but locals will remember him as the brave young American Staffie-cross who was found on Midge Point Rd, Bloomsbury, last November after having being shot twice - RSPCA carers nicknamed him Whattha, and his recovery has been slow but steady.

RSPCA Queensland community relations spokesman Michael Beatty this week gave an update on Watson's health after a recent check-up.

He said Watson would always have some medical injuries, but he had undergone an operation at The University of Queensland's Gatton campus about a month ago to install a stent in his nose to help him breathe properly.

Watson pictured with Australian tennis star Ash Barty.

"He's doing okay. He's just had another check-up."

Mr Beatty said Watson, now one year and seven months old, was a "lovely dog" who would be available for adoption hopefully in the new year.

"From a behavioural point of view, he's pretty chilled and he's a nice dog. He's certainly not aggressive.

"He's a big boy - big and solid. He's about the height of a small Great Dane."

The investigation into the shooting of Watson has been "sadly, unresolved," Mr Beatty said.

Watson has had "countless" vet visits because of his life-threatening injuries, surgeries and the stent implant which came from Europe.

A build-up of scar tissue in the nasopharyngeal area, the space near his upper throat and behind the nose, had been causing a complete blockage at the back of his throat and the stent will get rid of the obstruction and allow airflow through his nose.

An RSPCA Facebook post said this week, "It's been a long road to recovery, but Watson has been taking it all in his stride.

Watson, the brave young American Staffie-cross who was found on Midge Point Rd, Bloomsbury, last November after having being shot twice has been recovering with RSPCA slow but steadily

"The relentlessly happy, wiggly one-eyed boy has been collecting the hearts of anyone lucky enough to meet him on his recovery journey."

Watson is currently recuperating at the RSPCA's Wacol offices in Brisbane.

"He can usually be found bouncing around the place with a squeaky toy in his mouth, politely demanding pats, or passed out on the floor snoring like an adorable trucker," the Facebook post read.

When Watson was found, he had been shot twice, once in the face and once in the leg.

"He's come a long way from the wounded puppy found on the side of the road, thanks to the endless love and care of too many people to count, including Orchid Valley Veterinary Surgery, Better Pet Vets, The University of Queensland Veterinary Services team and so, so many more," the RSPCA have said.

The stent implant cost $2000 and there's ongoing vet costs - the RSPCA has been fundraising to cover costs.

During his first three months in the care of the RSPCA, Watson had about 30 visits to the vet.