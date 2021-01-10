Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brisbane On Three Day Lockdown As New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed
Brisbane On Three Day Lockdown As New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed
Crime

Goodna man caught twice flouting lockdown orders

kaitlyn smith
10th Jan 2021 8:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 28-YEAR-OLD Goodna man is the first person across Ipswich to be fined in breach of recent public health orders.

It is understood police located the man at Leslie Park on Mills St Saturday afternoon without a face mask.

Police reportedly provided him with a mask before he was directed to return home in accordance with Greater Brisbane's three-day lockdown.

He was issued a first and final warning in line with Queensland Police protocol.

READ MORE: Dip in testing numbers at hospital clinic amid lockdown

READ MORE: How Ipswich residents behaved for first night of lockdown

The man, however, allegedly went on to ignore police orders.

Police again located the man at St Ives Shopping Centre about 60 minutes later.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man did not have an exemption to be in public.

The spokesman said he was issued $1334 on-the-spot infringement.

Ipswich police were once again impressed by community response.

No further fines or arrests were made overnight in relation to lockdown breaches.

covid breach ipswich crime ipswich lockdown
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Three new virus cases in NSW

    Three new virus cases in NSW
    • 10th Jan 2021 10:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Burnett locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Health Think it’s business as usual in the Burnett with Brisbane in a three-day lockdown? Think again.

        CRIME WRAP: Driver busted 30km over limit, hooning teens

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Driver busted 30km over limit, hooning teens

        Crime From high range speeding to hooning teens, here’s what has been keeping Blackbutt...

        Blackbutt man to front court after alleged serious assault

        Premium Content Blackbutt man to front court after alleged serious assault

        Crime A Blackbutt man will face court next week following an alleged “unprovoked” attack...

        Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Premium Content Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Crime ‘Suck my c--k’: A South Burnett sex pest offered up cash to two older ladies for...