Goomeri and Kilkivan projects get funding boost

Side show alley was a hit at the Goomeri show and will continue to be thanks to this funding to allow the show society to cater for more. (Photo: FILE)

KILKIVAN and Goomeri community groups will have a boost in funding for projects to improve local amenities and the natural environment.

Wide Bay federal member Llew O’Brien announced the group’s share in $30,000 in Liberal and Nationals Government funding on Friday.

Goomeri Show Society received $20,000 through Round 5 of the Government’s Stronger Communities Programme to upgrade its outdated kitchen and hot water supply, and to improve power infrastructure.

“This means the Goomeri Show Society can now run events at night without needing to hire lighting and generators,” Mr O’Brien said.

This will improve the amenities for community events as well as improving security with additional lighting for the showgrounds.

“The Goomeri Show Society committee and volunteers do a great job to keep people fed during local events and I’m pleased to be able to offer them this support,” he said.

The Kilkivan Community Garden and Railway Markets project also received a boost.

The $10,000 grant will go towards revegetating sites around the Kilkivan Rail Trail, planting native species including grevilleas, eucalypts and tea-tree as well as plants and shrubs to attract native bees.

“This will help restore the local environment and provide appropriate habitat for flora and fauna native to the South Burnett, including koalas and kangaroos,” Mr O’Brien said.

The selected native species will be drought-tolerant to ensure continued growth and shade so people can enjoy the rail trail all year round.

“These projects make Kilkivan and Goomeri more vibrant, enjoyable places to live for all of the community, as well as supporting our precious native wildlife and environment,” he said.