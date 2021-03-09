Goomeri bus driver injured in fatal crash on rural road

Police are investigating after a fatal crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old and injured a Goomeri bus driver.

A Burnett bus driver has been hospitalised following a fatal traffic crash near Gympie.

Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a school bus and a blue Toyota Landcruiser at Wulvi on Tuesday (March 9).

Initial investigations indicate around 3.40pm, the bus and the Landcruiser collided at the intersection of Kin Kin and Wilsons Pocket roads in Wolvi.

The driver of the Landcruiser, a 68-year-old Goomboorian man was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The passenger of the Landcruiser, a 29-year-old Goomboorian man, died at the scene.

None of the students on the bus required hospitalisation as a result of the crash.

The bus driver, a 53-year-old Goomeri woman, was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with further information about the crash is encouraged to contact police.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

