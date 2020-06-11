Goomeri Pumpkin Fest keeps the traditions rolling

ROCK AND ROLL: The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival's virtual competitions were a hit with all ages this year.

ROCK AND ROLL: The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival's virtual competitions were a hit with all ages this year.

THE iconic Goomeri Pumpkin Festival was among hundreds of beloved events to be cancelled as part of the coronavirus pandemic but this setback didn’t stop organisers from finding a way to let the good times roll for pumpkin lovers everywhere.

Organiser Kim Boyter said the committee felt very strongly about keeping some of the competition and events alive this year, even if that meant they couldn’t be held in a face-to-face environment.

William with his wonderful decorated pumpkin and the winning entry from Kien Xui with his very intricate carved fish bowl pumpkin.

“We decided to run the pumpkin roll, pumpkin decoration and guess the weight competitions online via our Facebook page and we received a great response from the local community as well as festival goers from all over the country,” she said.

READ MORE:

Ready, set, roll your pumpkins

FESTIVAL ROLLED: Another iconic event cancelled

Committee ‘devastated’ by multimillion-dollar loss

“While we were gutted this year’s festival wasn’t able to go ahead, on one hand we feel this definitely makes next year’s even sweeter and more anticipated.”

Ms Boyter said the committee would be stepping up everything for next year’s big anniversary.

A clip from the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival's virtual pumpkin rolling competition 2020.

“Seeing as 2021 will mark the 25th anniversary of the festival, we will be placing lots of emphasis on pumpkin themed food, dress ups and competitions, it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.”

As for the competition winners, the judges had a hard time choosing because of the overwhelming number of entries in all three sections but, at the end of the day, they settled on the following:



Mark Dennien from Goomeri took out the “Guess the weight of Big Max” competition, supported by Murgon Fruit Mart with the exact weight of 24.3 kilograms.

"Guess the weight of Big Max" which was located at Murgon Fruit Mart has been taken out by Mark Dennien from Goomeri. Mark successfully guessed the exact weight of 24.3 kilograms to take out the prize!

Kien Xui won the virtual decorated pumpkin competition with his very intricate carved fish bowl pumpkin while Sarah Collins from Bribie Island took out the junior section with beautifully detailed painted pumpkin.

Sarah Collins from Bribie Island took out the junior section of the pumpkin decoration competition with her very detailed painted creation.

Meanwhile Marisa Ward won the virtual pumpkin roll competition with her creative “bathroom to backyard” roll while the people’s choice award went to Kien Xui.

Sarah Collins creating her entry to the virtual Pumpkin Competition 2020.

To watch the full video of all the pumpkin roll entries, follow this YouTube link.