Crime

Gordonbrook man charged with kicking cop in the chest

Tristan Evert
24th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
A 59-YEAR-OLD man is due to face court after allegedly becoming aggressive towards police officers while they were executing a search warrant.

On Tuesday, April 14 police were conducting a search warrant at a Gordonbrook home when the 59-year-old resident allegedly became aggressive, kicking an officer in the chest.

The man was restrained by other officers with a subsequent search allegedly locating dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7, charged with serious assault of an officer, producing and possessing a dangerous drug, possessing drug utensils, wilful damage and obstructing police.

