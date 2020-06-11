Governor reaches out to council after cancelling trip

KEEPING IN TOUCH: Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey AC in a conference call with South Burnett councillors chatting about the region and how it has been affected by coronavirus. Photo: Contributed

AS CORONAVIRUS restrictions were enforced across the state, the Queensland Governor was forced to cancel his plans to visit the region this year.

Despite being able to attend in person, Paul de Jersey AC held a teleconference with Mayor Brett Otto and councillors to chat about how the region was holding up during the pandemic.

He said he was hopeful he would still be be able to travel out to the South Burnett at some stage in 2020.

“I have been immensely proud of the way all Queenslanders have responded to the necessary restrictions of the past few months,” he said.

“The Queensland spirit, which defines our regional towns, has in many ways been enhanced by this pandemic.

“Having spoken to many mayors, I know some communities are emerging stronger.

“It has been disappointing to curtail my regional visit program and to forgo attendance at important community events like the Nanango Show in April.

“I have been continuing my community outreach, videoconferencing with Mayors and community leaders, and recording video messages marking milestone events important to all Queenslanders,” he said.

“Planning has commenced to resume regional visitations, and I look forward to visiting as many communities as I can in the months ahead, including, hopefully, returning to the magnificent South Burnett.”

When the Queensland Governor visited the South Burnett in November 2019 to officially open the Murgon Muster, he said it was always a pleasure to be welcomed into regional towns like the South Burnett.

“Of all my many duties as Governor of this tremendous state, meeting the people who live in regional areas is among the most uplifting,” he said.