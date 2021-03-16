GOVT: ‘Severe rain event’ of 37mm flooded Kingaroy Hospital

Parts of Kingaroy Hospital were ‘significantly damaged’ after 37mm of rain fell, with the state government describing it as a ’severe weather event’ and refusing to reveal the repair bill.

The Queensland Government has described the 37mm of rain that flooded parts of the new Kingaroy Hospital as a “severe rain event” while the local member has alleged more then half the hospital capacity was taken out while repairs were made.

But despite detailing what occured on the day, the government is yet to reveal what the repair bill for the flooding was.

On January 18, the hospitals emergency and maternity wards were closed due to flooding, which forced patients to be diverted hundreds of kilometres to Toowoomba while the brand new CAT scanner out of service.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has revealed what caused the major failure.

In response to questions on notice from local member Deb Frecklington, Ms D’Ath confirmed a “severe rain event” caused water to enter the hospital, and an independent report found the issues were related to “roofing plumbing and stormwater management”.

However, data from the Bureau of Meteorology reveals just 37.2mm of rain was recorded in Kingaroy on the day the incident occurred.

The South Burnett Times contacted the minister, and asked how such little rainfall totals could be described as a “severe” weather event, and if the rectification works had impacted the redevelopment timeline for the hospital.

However the minister did not confirm why 37mm was considered “severe”.

“The heavy rain combined with the construction flaw caused significant damage and I’m advised the flaw has been rectified and the hospital redevelopment is on track,” Ms D’Ath said.

She also failed to answer the Times‘s question on what the total cost of the repair works was and whether the community could have confidence heavier rainfall events will not cause similar flooding.

Demolition works at the Kingaroy Hospital underway on January 20, 2021. Picture: Dominic Elsome

In her response to Mrs Frecklington, the minister did note most of the cost were being covered by the building contractor.

“I can advise that the building contractor is absorbing all rectification works costs,” Ms D’Ath said.

“DDHHS will fund cleaning, testing and inspection costs through a normal insurance claim and reimbursement processes.

“The Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project budget is not affected by this event.”

The response also detailed the timeline of rectification works, with the final works slated to have been completed in the second week of March.

The maternity ward was back to full operation on February 20, and while the CT machine was not damaged during the flooding, it was taken offline “as a precaution” until January 28.

Nanango MP Deb Frecklington slammed the minister’s response, saying it left many questions “unanswered”.

Mrs Frecklington said the response did not reveal the full story of the ramifications of the flooding, and also made unreasonable claims.

“The Minister for Health claims the flooding was caused by a ‘severe’ rain event. I think most people would question this statement, as it seems extraordinary that a rain event of just 37mm could result in such major damage to a brand new Hospital,” Mrs Frecklington said.

“I had also asked how many beds were closed after the event and how many patients had to be moved.

“Both these questions remain unanswered. Anecdotally, we have heard that 55 per cent of the 66 beds have been closed, severely reducing the capacity of the Hospital.”

Mrs Frecklington said while she was pleased the taxpayer would not be footing the bill for the rectification works, she said it was “bitterly disappointing” and “unacceptable” the flooding had occurred in the first place.

“Thankfully the new CAT scanner was not damaged and was back in use by the 28th January. This did affect services for this period however, and I know patients were diverted to Toowoomba again during this time,” she said.

“I believe much remains unanswered and the Health Minister is avoiding important questions about what has happened.

“Let’s hope that the rectification works are done properly and this type of flooding damage doesn’t happen again.”

