Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Gracious!’ – Queen jokes in call with SA premier

by Caleb Bond
2nd Mar 2021 7:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Queen has joked about a state of herself installed at Government House last year in a video chat with Governor Hieu Van Le and Premier Steven Marshall.

The audience with Queen Elizabeth II, revealed in Off the Record last week, was also joined by Robert Hannaford, the artist who designed the statue.

Her Majesty, who posed for the statue, was taken aback by how lifelike it was.

 

"It must be quite alarming to suddenly see it out of the window - you'd think, gracious, has she arrived unexpectedly," she said in the video call.

The Queen was also given a smaller version of the sculpture - known as a maquette - to which she remarked: "I'm glad it's not quite as big as the original statue".

Mr Le and Mr Marshall also told the Queen of how South Australia had responded to coronavirus, the vaccine rollout and the effect of bushfires and drought on the state.

 

 

 

caleb.bond@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as 'Gracious!' - Queen jokes in call with premier

More Stories

queen elizabeth ii sa premier video call

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Premium Content Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Opinion Annastacia Palaszczuk may be entitled to her own opinions but not her own facts when it comes to JobSeeker and economic support, writes Josh Frydenberg.

        VIDEO: Drone footage captures terrifying car inferno

        Premium Content VIDEO: Drone footage captures terrifying car inferno

        News Drone footage provided to the South Burnett Times shows the aftermath of an inferno...

        How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        Premium Content How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        News Qld took more out of super than state spent on COVID recovery

        District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy today

        Premium Content District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy today

        News Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy