Graduates receive ‘game-changing’ USQ scholarship

MORE than 100 high school graduates yesterday received the news they had received tens of thousands of dollars worth of scholarships to the University of Southern Queensland.

Year 12 graduates yesterday received their Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre offers, and for those students who received between an OP1 and 8 and preferenced USQ at their first option of study, they would have automatically received one of three scholarships worth up to $29,000.

"I was very pleased to hear that more than 135 school graduates put USQ as their first preference and were subsequently offered a Chancellor's, Vice - Chancellor's or Executive Dean's Scholarship, with many already receiving Early Offer Guarantees," Vice Chancellor Geraldine Mackenzie said.

"My sincere thanks to all of you who have supported this campaign and I look forward to welcoming our new school leaver cohort in the New Year."

Laura Muirhead was one of those students.

The OP6 student preferenced the Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood) at USQ as her course of choice.

"I'm really passionate about education," Miss Muirhead some.

"I've done some work experience in that field, so I'm set on that.

"Teachers have inspired me through school and throughout my education. I wanted to be that inspiring person that people look up and make positive change in a child's life."

Because she received an OP6 and preferenced USQ first Miss Muirhead automatically received the Vice-Chancellor's scholarship, which had a total value of $20,000 over four years.

She said it was the best Christmas present she could have ever received.

"I'm pretty amazed about it," she said.

"It's hard to even imagine that much money. What I earn in my part time job is nothing compared to that.

"It was my top goal to try and get this. I was shooting for the moon and I just didn't expect to get it. I'm pretty amazed about that."

Miss Muirhead said it was a mixture of both the scholarships and USQ's location to her home that encouraged her to apply for the university.

"I just thought that's where I want to go," she said.

USQ announced the new scholarships earlier this year, with the top scholarship package for students who receive an OP1 or 2 valued at $29,000.

The three scholarships USQ have offered school leavers this year are:

Chancellor's Excellence Scholarship - awarded to 2019 school leavers with OP 2/ATAR 97.5 or above. Total scholarship value of $29,000 over 4 years of study (or $23,000 over 3 years) including a $5000 Study Abroad package, participation in a leadership and development program, plus the opportunity to participate in the Student Ambassador program.

Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship - awarded to 2019 school leavers with OP 6/ATAR 90 or above. Total scholarship value of $20,000 over 4 years of study (or $15,000 over 3 years), plus the opportunity to participate in the Student Ambassador program.

Executive Dean's Scholarship - awarded to 2019 school leavers with OP8/ATAR 85 or above. Total scholarship value of $6,000 over 4 years or $4,500 over 3 years), plus the opportunity to participate in the Student Ambassador program.