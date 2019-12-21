Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
South Burnett's top OP scorers: Francis Hobbs, Jessica Ryan, Patrick Hoult, Matthew Early and Jude Davis. (Photos: Madeline Grace)
South Burnett's top OP scorers: Francis Hobbs, Jessica Ryan, Patrick Hoult, Matthew Early and Jude Davis. (Photos: Madeline Grace)
Education

GRADUATES: South Burnett’s top OP scorers

Jessica Mcgrath
21st Dec 2019 3:12 PM

THIS time last week Year 12 graduates all eagerly looked up their long-awaited OP results.

The 2019 cohort of school-leavers made history as they became the last ones to ever receive an Overall Position result, which assists a student wanting to pursue tertiary study.

We caught up with some of the South Burnett's highest achievers and heard about their plans for 2020.

Matthew Early from Nanango State High School has finished his high school education with the highest OP score in his cohort.

Matthew Early from Nanango State High School.
Matthew Early from Nanango State High School.

 

Top student for Kingaroy State High School Jude Davies shared about the passions he plans to pursue next year.

Jude Davies scored the highest OP at Kingaroy State High School this year.
Jude Davies scored the highest OP at Kingaroy State High School this year.

 

Whereas, St Mary Catholic College's top three OP scorers have big plans for university next year.

St Mary's Catholic College top OP scores went to: Francis Hobbs, Jessica Ryan, and Patrick Hoult.
St Mary's Catholic College top OP scores went to: Francis Hobbs, Jessica Ryan, and Patrick Hoult.

School leavers from the South Burnett can now apply for generous new scholarships, valued at up to $60,000 for a four-year degree to study at the University of Sunshine Coast's Fraser Coast and Gympie campuses.

Queensland Year 12 students will make the switch to ATAR, also known as the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank, in 2020.

More Stories

Show More
2019 op results kingaroy state high school nanango state high school south burnett schools st mary's catholic college kingaroy
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        45km/h+ OVER: ‘Irresponsible drivers’ spark holiday plea

        premium_icon 45km/h+ OVER: ‘Irresponsible drivers’ spark holiday plea

        News Drivers are urged to ‘expect the unexpected’ and stay alert on Queensland roads this holiday season

        Key to staying healthy this Christmas season

        premium_icon Key to staying healthy this Christmas season

        Sport Community spirit at the heart of the Nanango park run.

        2019 in review: 10 local stories sure to brighten your day

        premium_icon 2019 in review: 10 local stories sure to brighten your day

        News Bush fires, drought and talk of climate change have dominated headlines this year...

        Council traineeships get green light for 2020

        premium_icon Council traineeships get green light for 2020

        Council News Job opportunities with South Burnett Regional Council announcing traineeships...