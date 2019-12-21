GRADUATES: South Burnett’s top OP scorers

THIS time last week Year 12 graduates all eagerly looked up their long-awaited OP results.

The 2019 cohort of school-leavers made history as they became the last ones to ever receive an Overall Position result, which assists a student wanting to pursue tertiary study.

We caught up with some of the South Burnett's highest achievers and heard about their plans for 2020.

Matthew Early from Nanango State High School has finished his high school education with the highest OP score in his cohort.

Matthew Early from Nanango State High School.

Top student for Kingaroy State High School Jude Davies shared about the passions he plans to pursue next year.

Jude Davies scored the highest OP at Kingaroy State High School this year.

Whereas, St Mary Catholic College's top three OP scorers have big plans for university next year.

St Mary's Catholic College top OP scores went to: Francis Hobbs, Jessica Ryan, and Patrick Hoult.

School leavers from the South Burnett can now apply for generous new scholarships, valued at up to $60,000 for a four-year degree to study at the University of Sunshine Coast's Fraser Coast and Gympie campuses.

Queensland Year 12 students will make the switch to ATAR, also known as the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank, in 2020.