Graham House receives new set of wheels

NEW WHEELS: (Outside) Jon Pratt and Mark Huston from Huston Motors Kingaroy with (inside) Maree Anderson and Chris Withers-Mayne from Graham House Community Centre.

THANKS to the generosity of Nissan and the Huston Motors team in Kingaroy, Graham House Community Centre now has a brand new ute to get them around to farming families doing it tough in 2020.

The Nissan Navara N-Trek is one sturdy beast and will be a welcomed addition to the Graham House fleet when traversing some of the region’s toughest country roads.

Dealer principal Mark Huston said when Nissan first approached Huston Motors regarding their drought assistance initiative he couldn’t wait to jump on board.

“Huston Motors have been operating within the South Burnett region since 1935, I’m the third generation dealer principal and this is easily the worst drought I’ve encountered in my lifetime,” he said.

“Everyone is feeling the impacts of the last several years, we can see the community are doing it tough and that is why we wanted to assist organisations such as Graham House, who are doing all they can to assist the community through this drought.”

The vehicle will be on loan to Graham House for the next 12 months, or 10,000km, whichever comes first.

“Huston Motors is covering the cost of insurance for the vehicle for the duration of the loan so Graham House don’t need to worry about financing that part,” Mr Huston said.

“We just want to do whatever we can to make things a little easier for everyone in the community and I think this ute is going to be a great asset to the wonderful work Graham House provide the community.”

Graham House manager Chris Withers-Mayne said the Murgon-based community centre would be putting the vehicle to good use.

“We travel through some pretty rough roads and properties to deliver assistance to farmers and families all over the region as part of our involvement with the South Burnett Drought Committee so it needed to be a tough vehicle,” she said.

“We have a great team of volunteers we send out to deliver a range of things from cat, dog and chicken food to hampers of groceries.

“This time of the year is really hard for remote families in the lead up to back to school so they can’t afford to be wasting a tank of petrol running into town for the little things, that’s where we try to assist.

“Having this extra vehicle to be able to deliver assistance is going to be really helpful.”

If you’re currently experiencing hardship in the drought you can reach out to the Graham House Community Centre on 4169 8400 or visit the centre in person at 21 Taylor St East in Murgon.

Their services are kept completely confidential and private.

You can also head to ReachOut’s Drought Support Services page online here for a range of details regarding contacts and resources to assist your family today.