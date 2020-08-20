Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A former newsreader turned amateur crime-fighter to confront a 74-year-old woman who has allegedly been graffiting street signs for months.
A former newsreader turned amateur crime-fighter to confront a 74-year-old woman who has allegedly been graffiting street signs for months.
Crime

‘Granny graffiti vandal’ nabbed by newsreader

by Ben Harvy
20th Aug 2020 8:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 74-year-old woman has been arrested over defacing council signs at Goodwood - and was caught red-handed during the alleged act by former newsreader Jessica Adamson.

The woman's suspicious actives were reported to police multiple times after road signs were tagged with graffiti on Weller Street between July 8 and August 11.

Adelaide identity Adamson said she spotted the woman trawling along the road with a brush and pot of orange and red paint early last month.

"The signs had just been put up and I saw this woman, and just nearby there were the letters "WTF" on the sign," she said.

"I asked her what she was doing, and she was like: 'What does it look like?'.

"Then she jumped in her car and I was trying to get some shots of her because I knew that the council has been annoyed about it happening."

A defaced sign on Weller St. Picture: Jessica Adams
A defaced sign on Weller St. Picture: Jessica Adams

Video of the incident shows the woman take off in a red car after being confronted over her artwork.

"She tried to back over me," Adamson claimed.

"I was trying to get a shot of the paint pot on her passenger seat, then she disappeared."

The graffiti attacks began after Unley Council installed new speed humps and signs on Weller St. Green paint was used in latter incidents.

Police say community members helped investigators by providing pictures of the woman, who lives at Goodwood.

On Tuesday, she was arrested and charged with two counts of property damage.

She was bailed to appear at Adelaide Magistrate Court in November.

A sign painted in green. Picture: Jessica Adams.
A sign painted in green. Picture: Jessica Adams.

 

Originally published as 'Granny graffiti vandal' nabbed by newsreader

crime graffiti police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man free after lengthy child abuse material investigation

        Premium Content Man free after lengthy child abuse material investigation

        Crime A local man has escaped a jail sentence after police find thousands of images and videos of underage girls downloaded from the internet.

        Why accused border dodgers avoided full quarantine

        Premium Content Why accused border dodgers avoided full quarantine

        Crime Couple accused of COVID border breach lock down social accounts

        Breakfast radio shows axed in massive shake-up

        Premium Content Breakfast radio shows axed in massive shake-up

        Breaking Breakfast radio shows across regional Queensland axed

        Kingaroy jumps on holistic health bandwagon

        Premium Content Kingaroy jumps on holistic health bandwagon

        News KINGAROY Discount Drug Stores embraces all things organic with new WholeLife...