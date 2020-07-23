Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two bongs were found during a search of the grandmother’s home.
Two bongs were found during a search of the grandmother’s home.
News

Granny takes fall for her grandkids’ bongs

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
22nd Jul 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 23rd Jul 2020 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRANDMOTHER took the fall for her grandkids' bongs after police found the items in her home.

Police executed a search warrant at her Central Queensland residence last December and found a bong in a pot in a bedroom, and another in a laundry cupboard.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 20 to two drug utensils possession charges.

The grandmother, who has five adult children, told police that she did not smoke drugs and the bongs might belong to her grandkids who stayed with her from "time to time".

Community Newsletter SignUp

The court heard that the grandmother had never had a previous drug offence.

She was fined $150.

More Stories

bongs grandkids grandmother tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    19 new cases of COVID in NSW

    19 new cases of COVID in NSW
    • 23rd Jul 2020 12:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VALE: Veteran golfer remembered for generosity, passion

        premium_icon VALE: Veteran golfer remembered for generosity, passion

        Life A South Burnett golfer is being remembered for his tireless contribution to the sport in the region.

        Weed growing operation busted near pig sty

        premium_icon Weed growing operation busted near pig sty

        Crime Search warrant uncovers more than a dozen marijuana plants in rural growing...

        ’Swift action’: Premier won’t hesitate to lockout Sydney

        premium_icon ’Swift action’: Premier won’t hesitate to lockout Sydney

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides latest on COVID-19 in Queensland

        Why a business has to buy land to keep its driveway

        premium_icon Why a business has to buy land to keep its driveway

        News LATEST COUNCIL DECISIONS: Driveway dilemma, vacant land in hot demand in the north...