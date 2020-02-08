GRANT MONEY: Council announces new round of funding

TEAM PHOTO: Community groups have the opportunity to apply for funding as part of the grants initiative. Photo: Contributed

Are you a not-for-profit organisation based in the South Burnett searching for some extra funds?

South Burnett Regional Council’s Community Grants Program is currently open for the month of February and is accepting all application in a variety of categories.

Community members are encourage to apply for the grants in the following categories:

Community Events Sponsorship;

School Student Awards;

Community Hall Insurance Grant;

Regional Arts Development Fund

Healthy Communities Sponsorship

Project/Program One-off Sponsorship

Australia Day Events Sponsorship

Council said to remind residents there is also the opportunity to apply for the In-Kind Sponsorship, Elite Performance Youth Grant, Councillor Discretionary Fund and indigenous Affairs Fund grants all year-round.

For further information regarding grants and funding available through council, or to obtain a copy of the community grants program policy or application forms see council’s customer service centres or visit council’s website here.

Council encourages any not-for-profit organisations wishing to apply to the community grants program to contact the council’s community grants officer by phone 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.