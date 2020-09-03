Grants available for Wide Bay youth hardship projects

The grants will fund projects that respond to the social challenges faced by young Aussies between 15-24. File Photo.

GRANTS of $20,000 and $5000 are now available for projects to support activities for young people in Wide Bay, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien announced on Wednesday (September 2).

“This year has been extremely challenging for all Australians, and young people are feeling the effect of job losses, breaks in education and social isolation so this funding is an opportunity to create projects that will make a positive difference in their lives,” Mr O’Brien said.

The grants will fund projects which respond to the social challenges faced by young Aussies, aged 15-24.

Projects need to be either new initiatives that recognise and respond to the hardship young people face now and will face in the future, or existing initiatives which already provide a valuable ongoing service to young people, but which need further funding to continue.

Funds can be used to pay for any type of project including but not limited to staffing, equipment purchase, consumables or marketing.

“The grants can be used for projects which support young people in a variety of ways, with a particular focus on employment, transportation, mental health and the impacts of COVID-19 and the recent bushfires,” Mr O’Brien said.

“I encourage persons or organisations with a project to improve the lives of young people in their community to apply for this funding round.”

Successful grant recipients are expected to deliver the projects over the 2020-21 financial year.

The grant round opens today, Tuesday September 1 and closes Wednesday October 7, 2020.

The Government has engaged the non-profit organisation Foundation for Young Australians (FYA) to administer the scheme.

For more information and to download the application form, visit this link: https://www.fya.org.au/yapgs/