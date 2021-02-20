Grants open to help honour South Burnett military history

Federal Member for Wide Bay and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Llew O’Brien is encouraging local organisations to apply for funding to honour the Wide Bay’s military history.

Applications are now open for the 2021-22 Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program, with Community Grants of up to $10,000 available for local, community-based projects and activities, and Major Grants of up to $150,000 for commemorative projects and activities that are significant from a national, state, or regional perspective.



Mr O’Brien said eight Wide Bay organisations have shared in more than $75,000 through the program, including the Murgon RSL for a statue at Goomeri, Gundiah Memorial Hall, Cooroy Pomona RSL, Mary Valley RSL, Tin Can Bay RSL, Rainbow Beach cenotaph, Maryborough Military Aviation museum and Kilkivan RSL.



“Wide Bay has an incredibly rich and important military history, and I have seen first-hand the valuable work that results from the Saluting Their Service program funding,” Mr O’Brien said.



“People in Wide Bay are rightly proud of our military history and those who have served from our region, and I encourage local organisations to apply for funding through the Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program to ensure we remember those who served and their efforts in defending our nation and our Australian way of life.”



“2020 had an unexpected impact on our community due to COVID-19 and we are still feeling the impacts today, so as we enter into the 2021–22 grant funding year, let’s make sure that we use the support provided by the Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program to carry on the commemorations legacy.”



The Grant Opportunity Guidelines have also been revised for 2021–22, which includes more information around coronavirus support and new opening and closing dates.



For more information, including access to the lasted guidelines and information on how to apply, visit https://www.communitygrants.gov.au/grants/saluting-service

