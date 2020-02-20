Grants to help celebrate Small Business Month

APPLY NOW: The State Government is encouraging small businesses to apply for grants to host an event in the region. Photo: Tristan Evert

AHEAD of Queensland’s first Small Business Month in May, the State Government is offering a pool of $200,000 in grants for small businesses to host events.

Minister for Employment, Small Business and Training Shannon Fentiman said the annual Small Business Week had been extended to Small Business Month.

“This is a time to celebrate our growing number of innovative, creative and exciting small businesses,” Ms Fentiman said.

“Since it started seven years ago, Queensland Small Business Week has outgrown its week-long run after a record 270 events were held in May last year.

“It’s time to open up a whole month to recognise the state’s 438,000 small businesses and create events that help them to learn new skills, network, grow and generate more jobs.

“I am pleased to announce, in the lead-up to this celebration, the Small Business Event grants are open for application.”

Last year’s innovative events included a live podcast at a ‘women in grazing’ event in Rockhampton and a smart-device photography workshop for small businesses in Moranbah.

Ms Fentiman said the government was committed to ensuring Queensland is the best place for small businesses to start, grow and create more jobs.

“Small businesses are vital to our regions, creating local jobs and driving the local economy,” she said.

“I encourage any Queensland small-business owner wanting to take their business to the next level to take part in our celebration and register an event during Queensland Small Business Month 2020 in May.”

Queensland small businesses, community groups, individuals, local councils and peak industry associations have until 5pm Tuesday, March 10, to submit a grant application.

Queensland Small Business Month is proudly sponsored by Construction Skills Queensland.

For more information on grants and to register an event, click here.