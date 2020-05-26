Grants to help struggling groups impacted by virus

The RACQ Foundation is offering grants to community groups and charities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

COMMUNITY groups will be given a hand to get back on track after the coronavirus crisis has eased and its full economic impact is realised.

The RACQ Foundation has decided to make a grant of up to $20,000, usually issued to community groups impacted by natural disasters, available to groups struggling during the pandemic.

Foundation spokeswoman Renee Smith said RACQ was glad it could offer help during the virus crisis.

“It’s been truly devastating to see the impact COVID-19 has had on communities and charities across our state,” Ms Smith said.

“We’re really pleased to be able to extend our eligibility to community organisations or charities that are either assisting in the recovery process or whose operations have been significantly impacted by this pandemic.”

Eligible groups can now apply for up to $20,000 in funding, which will help them and their communities recover.

“Whether you’re a local community group that has lost other forms of sponsorship, advertising revenue or patronage due to COVID-19, or an organisation involved in reconnecting older Queenslanders with their community, we encourage you to apply,” Ms Smith said.

The RACQ Foundation Board has already approved nearly $80,000 in funding to several charities involved in recovery efforts.

“We’ve provided immediate funding to charities helping Queenslanders stay on their feet during this crisis and are now opening this process to all Queensland-based community organisations or charities,” Ms Smith said.

“We want to make sure no vulnerable Queenslander is left behind as a result of a community service shutting down.

“Whether it’s a cyclone, drought or a pandemic, we’re here to help you and your community get back on your feet.”

To apply for funding visit the RACQ Foundation’s website.