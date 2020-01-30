GRAPE TIME: Story behind local stomping day

GRAPE STOMP: This Saturday dive into Kingsley Grove's second annual Grape Stomping Festival on site at Kingsley Grove Estate. Picture: Facebook

THIS SATURDAY locals and visitors will have the once a year opportunity to take part in the age old tradition of grape stomping, this time with a competitive twist.

Kingsley Grove is a renowned Berry family owned and operated winery here in the South Burnett, they are well known for their concept ‘From Berry to Bottle.’

They grow all grapes for winemaking on site and use their modern, fully equipped winery to create a wide range of wines.

GRAPE FUN: Guests will be able to take part in competition grape stomping at Kingsley Grove Estate. Picture: Nancy Jayde Photography.

This Saturday, February 1, from 11am to 4pm, dive into Kingsley Grove’s second annual Grape Stomping Festival on site at Kingsley Grove Estate.

“We decided to introduce the event last year because we had really severe hail damage,” Jo Berry said.

”We had damaged grapes and no harvest last year.

“Which is how we came up with the idea for this event.”

After a successful first year, the festival is back.

“It was a really lovely day,” Mrs Berry said.

“We had heaps of people and lots of support.

“This year we’re switching things up a bit and have introduced competition stomping.

“So we’re going to set times and see how much juice competitors can produce in a certain time.

“Then we’ll have a stomp off with the best times.”

Everyone will be able to take part in the competition grape stomping.

Four half barrels will be raised with a spout to allow each participant to fill up as much of the bottle as they can.

This will then be labelled with a special commemorative label and sealed to take as a special reminder of their stomp.

STOMPED: Attendees can enjoy a glass of wine and a stomp in the grapes during the Grape Stomp event at Kingsley Grove Estate winery. Picture: Matt Collins.

Despite being up against a relentless drought, Kingsley Grove Estate has managed to plough through and come out on top.

Mrs Berry said they were shipping water onto the estate all through the drought.

“We spent lots of the drought, particularly winter, shipping water to keep our grapes and vines watered,” she said.

“It certainly was very expensive.

“But I think it was worth it and has paid off and produced really great healthy grapes for us.

“Our quantity might be down but our quality certainly isn’t.”

GRAPE STOMP: Guests will get a special gift to remember the event. Picture: Nancy Jayde Photography.

Children are also welcome this weekend.

For the little ones there will be a jumping castle, waterslide (water dependent), and face painting available.

KIDS’ FUN: There will be plenty of activities just for the little ones. Picture: Nancy Jayde Photography.

A harvest lunch is included in your ticket, starting with a ploughman’s platter on arrival. Followed by a buffet of gourmet baguettes, woodfired pizza, and fresh salads to ensure no‐one leaves hungry.

There will be panna cotta to end the harvest lunch.

GRAPE STOMP: A harvest lunch is included, starting with a ploughman's platter on arrival. Picture: Nancy Jayde Photography.

Each guest will also receive a small wine tumbler with the Kingsley Grove grape stomp logo to remember their stomping experience by.

Tickets much be purchased prior to the day, as walk‐ins will not be permitted. Tickets can be

purchased on the Kingsley Grove website.

Ticket prices are $65 per adult, and $20 per child (5‐14yrs). Drinks will be extra on the day.

The event is strictly no BYO drink, and free camping on site is available.