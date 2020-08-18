Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The three kittens were drowned on video. Picture is not related.
The three kittens were drowned on video. Picture is not related.
News

GRAPHIC: Sick video of woman drowning kittens shared online

Crystal Jones
18th Aug 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE RSPCA and police are investigating after reports a woman, believed to be from Bundaberg, has drowned three kittens, uploading the video of the sickening act to social media.

SCROLL TO BOTTOM TO VIEW VIDEO

The highly disturbing footage appears to have been shared on social messaging platform Snapchat, with a caption over the clips that appears to say "drowning them".

The woman accused of drowning the kittens then sends messages to her friends about the incident, saying "newborns, we can't have any more cats. Do it while they're young".

A friend then pleads with the woman to give the cats away on Facebook or take them to the RSPCA.

 

A chat shows a friend attempting to help save the kittens' lives.
A chat shows a friend attempting to help save the kittens' lives.

 

The accused then replies "they won't be able to live for six weeks without their mums, you can't even get rid of a cat until six weeks old."

The friend then pleads once more, telling the accused that the kittens would be taken care of by the RSPCA.

But then the accused makes a chilling statement: "Either way, I got paid to do it, wouldn't do it to my own cats."

Another social media post sees the accused stating: "Yes, I killed them, why? Who gives a f--k?"

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the group was aware of the incident, and said it was important anyone with information on cruel acts contacted the RSPCA.

More Stories

bundaberg rspca
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Artists document Monto art trail in inspiring video

        Premium Content WATCH: Artists document Monto art trail in inspiring video

        Art & Theatre Brisbane artists Joel Fergie and Travis Vinson have released a touching video documenting their time in the North Burnett painting murals across the Monto township.

        CRIME WRAP: Drug and traffic offences in Kingaroy

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Drug and traffic offences in Kingaroy

        Crime It was a busy week for officers in Kingaroy with multiple drug and traffic...

        South Burnett businesses welcome long weekend customer boom

        Premium Content South Burnett businesses welcome long weekend customer boom

        Business Businesses across the region welcomed an influx of new customers over the long...

        High fire danger and strong winds forecast for South Burnett

        Premium Content High fire danger and strong winds forecast for South Burnett

        Weather Above average temps, high fire danger and strong winds all on the forecast this...