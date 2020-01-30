‘Greedy’ Aldi mums slammed over shopper frenzy

Shoppers were furious after this item sold out within minutes. Picture: Instagram.

Shoppers were furious after this item sold out within minutes. Picture: Instagram.

FURIOUS mums have complained of "greedy" Aldi shoppers after cloth nappies sold as part of the supermarket's Special Buys sold out within minutes.

To make matters worse, the sought-after nappies have now appeared for sale on Facebook at marked-up prices.

Aldi's Special Buys this week included cloth nappies from cult Australian brand Bare And Boho.

The label's cloth nappies, which come in pretty floral designs, usually cost $34.95 but were being sold in Aldi for less than half price at $14.99.

Plenty of eager mums rushed into Aldi's stores yesterday morning only to discover most of the nappies had sold out within minutes and claimed there had only been a small amount in stores to begin with.

RELATED: Mum's rant about 'frustrating' Aldi closing times

Nappies from cult Australian brand Bare And Boho hit Aldi this week at a discounted price. Picture: Instagram/Bare And Boho.

Instagram page Aldi Lovers Australia said that most stores "only had less than 10 in stock and sold out within minutes (probably seconds) of opening".

Mums lucky enough to get their hands on the coveted product showed off their hauls on Instagram, while others lamented missing out.

In a post shared on the Aldi Mums Facebook page, one devastated woman described how she had lined up to try to get a few nappies but "one lady took off with every one of them".

"I called my Mum in Brisbane and was upset that I missed out and so did so many other mums, we all just watched her walk away with them," she wrote.

The woman then said her "ruthless" mum went into her local Aldi store and "scooped up the lot".

"(My mum) then handed them out evenly to all the mums who were there so no one missed out," the woman wrote.

Another mum reported seeing "crazy" scenes at her Aldi store with people "running, pushing, screaming" to get the nappies.

RELATED: Aldi Australia: Why doesn't the store have express lanes?

Shoppers complained of the nappies selling out in minutes. Picture: Instagram.

"One lady even tried to steal some out of another lady's trolley. It was madness," she added.

Frustrated mums called on the store to place limits on how many Special Buys items a shopper could claim or implement some kind of queuing system.

"The staff should be putting limits on them, someone grabbing them all is just greedy," one person wrote.

Meanwhile, at least one listing has popped up on Facebook offering the Aldi nappies for sale at a drastically higher price.

RELATED: New documentary exposes Aldi's secrets to success

One lucky mum showed off her purchase.

RELATED: Food items you can't return at Aldi

"Hey ladies, I have 24 of the ALDI cloth nappies for sale, $27.50 each, pick-up Melbourne or can arrange shipping," a screenshot of one Facebook marketplace listing that was widely shared read.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Bare And Boho conceded the brand and Aldi had both "massively underestimated the demand" and their "minds were blown by the interest".

"At opening the coms (communications) were coming in of stores selling out within minutes!! And every store did receive allocations of stock, each of varied carton loads (despite not being nearly enough in hindsight!)."

Bare And Boho said it would be doing another drop of their nappies in Aldi but not for a "few months".

In a statement to news.com.au, Aldi Australia said it had experienced "a higher than anticipated sell through" of Bare And Boho's nappies.

"Following the large volume of products sold yesterday morning, we were immediately in contact with Bare And Boho to organise another date in the coming months to bring back the popular reusable cloth nappies," the Aldi Australia spokeswoman said.

"We encourage our customers to keep an eye out for this date in our weekly catalogue.

"It is never our intention to cause disappointment to our customers or miss out on sales.

"We are happy to see our customers' interest in the product and acknowledge the increasing demand for sustainable options."