Greenkeeper takes out 4BBB golf championship

Grant Green put his knowledge of the Kingaroy course to good use on Sunday as he and golf partner Rodney Evan finished the Kingaroy Golf Club 4BBB Championships on top.

This is the second time the pair have taken out the event.

Green is the golf club’s assistant greenkeeper and said the duo put together a great game of golf.

“Rod struggled a little on the first nine holes and I played well and then the last nine holes Rod found some form and I dropped off a little,” Green said.

“We managed to combine well on the day and it is pretty cool to get our second win for the event.

“The 4BBB is a great event and a big one for the South Burnett golf community.”

Green’s love for golf developed as a young boy picking up and hitting rocks with sticks on the family farm.

Green said he played a lot of sports as a youngster, with golf being his big one.

“I started playing golf when I was roughly eight years old and have been playing ever since,” he said.

“There is a great community of golfers out here and I generally play most weekends as well as playing with the South Burnett district team.

“With the recent rainfall I have been spending the majority of my time up and down the course on the mower.”

In other results, Jane Franklin and Aileen Bartlett took out the women’s event.

Venessa Hansen and Sue Pottle finished runners-up in the gross, with Donna Askin and Julie Graham finishing runners-up in the net.

Shayne Labuschewski and Trevor Turner took out the men’s net.

Graham Hourne and Greg Toohey finished runners-up in the gross, with Grant Green and Rodney Evans finishing runners-up for the net.