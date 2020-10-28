Menu
Greg Armstrong was last seen in Maryborough on the morning of May 7, 1997.
Crime

Greg Armstrong murder: Man not guilty of cold case killing

Danielle Buckley
Danielle Buckley
28th Oct 2020 11:13 AM
A man accused of murdering Gregory Armstrong by shooting him twice in the head more than 20 years ago has walked from court after being found not guilty of murder.

Justice Peter Applegarth acquitted Tony Boyd Carmichael, 46, after delivering his verdict in the Brisbane Supreme Court this morning.

Mr Carmichael grinned as he left court and his lawyer said he was "extraordinarily glad that this is all behind him".

Greg Armstrongwas last seen outside a Commonwealth Bank ATM in Adelaide Street, Maryborough on the morning of May 7, 1997.
"It's been an incredibly tough time for him and his family," lawyer Andrew Bale said.

"They've suffered enormously and he's just very glad that justice has finally been done after all these years."

During a trial last week in the Brisbane Supreme Court, Mr Carmichael insisted he was innocent.

His lawyers argued that the Crown's key witness Susan Messer, who claimed Mr Carmichael had confessed to the killing, was not credible and she had just been spreading rumours.

Mr Armstrong was last seen alive 23 years ago and homicide detectives believe he was killed over a drug debt at the Jew Hole, a recreation area on Big Tuan Creek 40km south of Maryborough, on May 7, 1997.

His body has never been found.

editors picks greg armstrong

