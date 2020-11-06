Menu
Environment

Greta's brutal Donald Trump troll

6th Nov 2020 12:03 PM

 

Environmental warrior Greta Thunberg has had the last laugh in her ongoing war of words with Donald Trump.

Ms Thunberg, 17, has been repeatedly insulted by the US President as she fights for greater action on climate change.

And this morning, the Swedish teenager weaponised an insult from Mr Trump against him.

 


Ms Thunberg's cheeky dig was in response to Mr Trump claiming the US election has been rigged and that the presidency is being "stolen" from him.

Both of those claims have been repeatedly proved untrue.

Mr Trump tweeted the exact same words at the teen activist in December 2019 after she was named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year.

Ms Thunberg was honoured in the magazine after encouraging millions of teenagers to march for greater climate change action in the #SchoolStrike4Climate movement.

 


Ms Thunberg's dig today wasn't the first time she used Mr Trump's tweet against him.

Days after the US President called on Ms Thunberg to "chill", the 17-year-old changed her Twitter bio.

"A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend," she wrote.

The pair also clashed in September last year, when Mr Trump retweeted a clip of the teenager's speech to a United Nations climate summit in which she angrily denounced world leaders for failing to take action on climate change and asked them, "How dare you?"

Mr Trump joked that she seemed like a "very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see".

Ms Thunberg changed her Twitter biography following that comment, again joking she was: "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

 

Greta Thunberg stares down the US President as he enters the United Nations summit in New York on September 23, 2019.

 

Ms Thunberg also said in December she wouldn't have wasted her time speaking to the US President after they crossed paths at a UN climate change summit in New York.

"Honestly, I don't think I would have said anything," Ms Thunberg told BBC Radio 4.

"Because obviously he's not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me?

"So I probably wouldn't have said anything, I wouldn't have wasted my time."

 

 

