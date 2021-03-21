Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Groped, raped, abused: ‘He pulled his p***s out’

21st Mar 2021 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Thousands of women took to the streets for the March 4 Justice rallies this week in protest against gendered violence and for their voices to be heard.

We asked women to share their experiences. These are their stories.

If you need help immediately please call:

*National Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Counselling Service 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732

*24-hour Emergency Accommodation helpline on 1800 800 588

*Safe At Home helpline on 1800 633 937

*Family Violence Crisis and Support Service on 1800 608 122

*Bravehearts - Sexual Assault Support for Children on 1800 BRAVE 1

*Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or Don't Become That Man on 1300 243 413

*Lifeline on 13 11 14


Originally published as Groped, raped, abused: 'He pulled his p***s out'

More Stories

domestic violence editors picks march4justice sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Property The latest real estate price predictions show Queensland house prices are on the march across more than 280 suburbs and towns.

        Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

        Premium Content Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

        Crime Man killed and baby critical after crash in Bundaberg region

        Cross-country crime spree led to Dalby manhunt

        Premium Content Cross-country crime spree led to Dalby manhunt

        Crime UPDATE: Police have revealed what led to a three-hour long manhunt which resulted...

        Kingaroy hostel secures funding to keep youths off streets

        Premium Content Kingaroy hostel secures funding to keep youths off streets

        News The future's looking brighter for the South Burnett CTC youth hostel, which secured...