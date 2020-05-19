Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

WATCH: Customer's gross act at Gympie store
News

GROSS ACT: Man licks money at Victory Store

Frances Klein
19th May 2020 12:49 PM | Updated: 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISGUSTING footage has emerged of a customer licking money in a vile exchange with a shopkeeper at Victory Store on Bath Tce.

The gross act was captured on CCTV footage and posted to the store's Facebook page this morning, with reference to the man's displeasure at having to follow new health measures in place at the corner store.

RELATED: 'Stick your finger up your a---!' - shocking abuse at Gympie cafe

The moment a man was caught licking money before paying for his goods at Gympie's Victory Store. Image captured by Victory Store
The moment a man was caught licking money before paying for his goods at Gympie's Victory Store. Image captured by Victory Store

"There literally are no words," the store posted.

"Apparently he was unhappy about having to put his cash in the container.

"The joys of retail."

In the exchange the man can be seen buying items at the counter before vigorously licking what appears to be a cash note and rubbing it on his chest.

He then dumps it in a container on the counter before taking the change and leaving the store.

The Victory Store has been contacted for comment.

More Stories

cctv corner store gross act gympie businesses gympie region victory store
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DESTINATION ‘SAFE’: Taste of Burnett for tourists

        premium_icon DESTINATION ‘SAFE’: Taste of Burnett for tourists

        News Why a chef reckons he has the answer for Queenslanders dreaming of their next Aussie adventure.

        New-look Kingaroy RSL to reopen after virus lockdown

        premium_icon New-look Kingaroy RSL to reopen after virus lockdown

        Business Find out when the doors will open, and what you can expect to find inside.

        Young dad vows to get off ice to be a ‘better man’

        premium_icon Young dad vows to get off ice to be a ‘better man’

        Crime He said he had ‘woken up’ in jail but the magistrate said he was not learning his...

        Massive cash injection as Premier launches road to recovery

        premium_icon Massive cash injection as Premier launches road to recovery

        Politics Industry Recovery Panel established to guide state through pandemic