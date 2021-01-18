Ground broken for $13.9M Kingaroy Transformation Project

The first sod was turned on the South Burnett’s bright future as a tourist hub with the Kingaroy Transformation Project officially launched.

Shovelling the first earth alongside South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto, Federal Agricultural Minister David Littleproud said Kingaroy’s transformation would bring the community together through an attractive new streetscape at the official ceremony on January 18.

“The streets will get better foot paths and crosswalks with shady trees and alfresco outdoor structures and improved parking and landscaping,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The CBD will also be able to host large and small community events and provide visitors a safe, accessible and inviting environment in which to shop, eat and relax.

“I’d like to acknowledge the former mayor Keith Campbell and CEO Mark Pitt, who on a number of occasions came to Canberra to knock on doors consistently. They were passionate about this project because they believed in what it would do for the community, in particular Kingaroy, the business centre here in the South Burnett.”

Official groundbreaking ceremony for the Kingaroy Transformation Project. Photo/Holly Cormack.



“This is an investment in you and I thank you for that. The federal Government and I will continue to make sure we make these funds available to empower local communities with local solutions, not Canberra solutions,” he said.



South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto said the council acknowledged the significant support provided by the Australian Government.

“The Kingaroy community is excited to see the benefits from the transformation project, which will revitalise the South Burnett region and give the community a sense of pride,” Cr Otto said.

“The transformation will lead to improved safety for vehicles and pedestrians, improved lighting and will create a lively town centre that will serve the Kingaroy community and wider region.”

Official groundbreaking ceremony for the Kingaroy Transformation Project. Photo/Holly Cormack.



Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington said this project will not only benefit Kingaroy, but the wider South Burnett region as well, fuelling our local economy by encouraging more tourists to visit the region.

“They help the local shops stay open, the help the bakeries sell the cream buns, and they help the cafes sell their coffees, and that’s what is really important because these are the places that hire people and hire our kids when they leave Kingaroy State High,” she said.

Through economic growth fuelled by tourism, Mrs Freckling said she hopes people will be encouraged to stay and bring up their families in the South Burnett.

“Our world has now changed with COVID-19 and it shows the importance of beautifying these regional towns,” she said.

“We want to encourage as many tourists as possible to come to a place like the South Burnett and make our town inviting, and that’s what this sort of project, which has been supported by the federal government, so important.

Official groundbreaking ceremony for the Kingaroy Transformation Project. Photo/Holly Cormack.

“What excites me the most is just being able to revitalise our town and make it more beautiful for visitors while maintaining the best that is Kingaroy, which is our beautiful wide streets and the peanut silos.”

The project is jointly funded with the Australian Government and South Burnett Regional Council each committing $4.5 million.

The Australian Government contribution is funded under its Building Better Regions Fund.