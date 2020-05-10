A prison officer has been suspended over allegations he brought drugs into the Townsville Correctional Complex.

Sources told the Townsville Bulletin that general manager Acting Chief Superintendent Louise Kneeshaw sent an email to staff across the complex today, confirming a male officer had been stood down pending the outcome of an investigation.

It is understood this officer was interviewed by police on Friday.

It is unclear what illicit substances were allegedly taken into the prison, the quantity, or reason.

"A custodial corrections officer at Townsville Correctional Complex has been suspended from duty as a result of an ongoing investigation of allegations of introducing prohibited items into a correctional centre and failure to report a conflict of interests," a Queensland Corrective Services spokeswoman said.

A guard at Townsville Correctional Centre has been stood down after allegedly taking drugs into the complex. Picture: Shae Beplate.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability.

"We expect the highest in professional and ethical behaviour from all our officers.

"Our officers play a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the community by managing some of the most challenging people in society in highly dynamic situations.

"To do this effectively and humanely, it is important that their behaviour is appropriate and proportionate to the circumstances.

"As the matter is under active investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time."

An independent review. which is currently under way into cultural issues at the jail, was announced by Queensland Corrective Services commissioner Peter Martin and was expected to be completed within a couple of months.

Originally published as Guard caught in prison drug smuggling scandal