GUIDE: Where to wet your line this winter

THE FISH ARE BITING: The South Burnett is famous for fishing, and has an abundance of dams, rivers and creeks across the region. (Picture: File)

1. Barambah Creek

Ficks Crossing

FOUND just five kilometres south of Murgon, Ficks Crossing has plenty of bass, silver perch and yellowbelly on offer.

Barambah Creek runs from the hills between Kingaroy and the Sunshine Coast Coast and is roughly 240km in length from end to end.

Ficks Crossing is an excellent spot for the whole family to cast a line, with a carpark and picnic area as well as roughly 10km of fishable terrain before the next weir.

Ficks is best accessed by kayak and has big rock walls, laydowns, grass, weed and snags.

Silverleaf Crossing

Silverleaf offers similar conditions to Ficks Crossing as it is on the same creek, however is found 20km west of Murgon.

Silverleaf can be accessed off Silverleaf Rd or just above the Silverleaf weir.

2. Bjelke-Petersen Dam

Winter can often mean fewer bites due to fish slowing down, however thanks to the abundance of bass, perch and yellowbelly in the BP system, it’s one of the best spots to drop a line year-round.

BP is a great spot to fish, and thanks to the shallow flats, there is significant growth of shrimp, red claw, bony bream and barred grunter.

BP covers 2000ha and therefore is best accessed by boat, which can be dropped in at two of the dam’s ramps.

The sun setting over Boondooma Dam (Photo: Marguerite Cuddihy)

3. Boondooma Dam

Known for its great fishing and even better scenery, Boondooma Dam is one of the South Burnett’s premier fishing spots.

Boondooma covers 1920ha and is a deep body of water full of bass, golden perch, silver perch and saratoga.

It is best accessed by boat, and the dam has two boat ramps adjacent to the lakeside camping area.

The Boondooma Dam Fish Stocking and Management Association have done a great job managing the fish population in the dam and also host a well-known yellowbelly fishing competition each year.

WHAT A CATCH: Merv Fitch (left) used a net to help land this 4kg yellowbelly at Harland Park on Cooyar Creek at Yarraman. (Picture: File)

4. Cooyar Creek

Cooyar Creek is a tributary of the Brisbane River and Lake Wivenhoe and is regularly stocked with Australian bass.

Ted Pukallus weir and near the Yarraman Cemetery are the two best points of access and hard bodies, spinnerbaits and jigged blades are the best methods to catch both bass and yellowbelly.

ANGLERS: A pair of youngsters fishing at Barkers Creek. (Picture: File)

5. Barkers Creek

Barkers Creek is a small winding creek that begins at the base of the Bunya Mountains National Park and meanders its way north about 100km.

Barkers Creek runs past the township of Nanango and is a feeder creek to Lake Barambah (Bjelke-Petersen Dam).

Barkers Creek is best accessed with a kayak, and Mondure crossing is potentially the best spot to cast your line.

SUNRISE: Colourful reflections of a sunrise over the Stuart River. (Picture: File)

6. Stuart River

The Stuart River is another great fishing option in the South Burnett and is best accessed via kayak.

Stuart River is most well known for bass and can still offer some juicy fish through the winter months.

The Stuart River can be accessed by Gordonbrook Rd, seven kilometres west of Memerambi, or at the Wondai Road Crossing, 20km west of Tingoora.

7. Gordonbrook Dam

A much smaller body of water than the other dams in the region, Gordonbrook offers both bass and yellowbelly.

In the floods in 2011 a number of fish were washed over the dam walls. The dam has since been restocked, however the most common fish size in Gordonbrook is about 30-35cm in length.

The dam is best accessed by kayak, which can be dropped in at the boat ramp alongside the picnic area.