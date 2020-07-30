Menu
Jimi Knight has pleaded guilty to killing Tonia Jensen when he hit her with his car in Nimbin in April, 2019.
News

GUILTY: Man faces court over Nimbin fatal hit-and-run

Aisling Brennan
30th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has pleaded guilty to a fatal hit-and-run in Nimbin that left a community reeling over the death of a beloved woman.

Jimi Knight, 32, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Knight was driving on Cecil St, Nimbin, when he fatally struck 62-year-old Tonia Jensen and injured her 63-year-old partner in April last year.

 

Ms Jensen was well-known within the Nimbin community for her drumming skills and friendly demeanour and was farewelled by friends and family weeks after she was killed.

Police had alleged Knight left the scene without assisting the couple after the incident.

However, two counts of failing to stop and assist were withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions on Wednesday.

Magistrate Jeff Linden committed Knight to be sentenced in the Lismore District Court on August 31.

Knight is also facing back-up charges of negligent driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm, which will be dealt with during sentencing in the Lismore District Court.

Meanwhile, Knight also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a "small amount of cannabis", which he was convicted with no penalty imposed by the court.

fatal hit and run lismore local court nimbin hit and run nothern rivers crime
