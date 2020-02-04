GUILTY PLEAS: South Burnett drink-drivers front court

ZERO TOLERANCE: A number of people faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, February 4 for drink-driving charges. Photo: Contributed

DRINK-DRIVERS were among the line-up before the magistrate in Kingaroy Magistrates Court yesterday.

One, a 26-year-old man, had been intercepted by police on Haly St, Kingaroy on Christmas Eve last year.

He pleaded guilty to one count of driving while over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

The man had a blood alcohol reading of 0.72 and had no previous history of similar allegations.

Magistrate Louisa Pink convicted and fined the defendant $300. His licence was disqualified for one month.

Another young driver, 22-year-old Brodie Wilson, was pulled over by police last month.

He was intercepted while driving through Wooroolin on the Bunya Highway on January 11.

Wilson was found to have a blood alcohol reading of 0.102, which is considered in the middle alcohol limit.

He pleaded guilty, was fined $450 and had his licence disqualified for three months.