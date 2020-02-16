Gun clubs two-day shoot a huge success

WINNERS CIRCLE: The event winners at the Kingaroy Clay Target Club's annual two day shoot. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

86 competitors from across QLD competed in the Kingaroy Clay Target Club’s annual two-day shoot over the weekend.

The event featured seven different categories with prize money and several prizes up for grabs.

Competitor Gary Schneider at the Kingaroy Clay Target Club's annual two-day shoot. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

It was Maryborough’s Greg Matthews who took home first place in the champion of champions category shooting at 100 per cent accuracy, hitting all 50 targets.

Kingaroy Clay Target Club president Cameron Brown said it was another successful event for the club.

“We get great support for our annual two-day shoot and we had competitors from all over QLD come,” Brown said.

“There is on site camping, so a lot of people just come out for the weekend.

“It’s a great family sport and anyone can really come down and have a go.”

A week out from the shoot, the Clay Target club installed five new clay target machines worth approximately $75,000.

The new automatic clay target machine fully loaded ahead of the Kingaroy Clay Target Club's annual two-day shoot. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

It was a little worrying having them installed so close to the event according to Brown who said the machines are a great addition for the club.

“We sold all of our old machines to buy these new ones, which can hold up to 800 targets at a time,” Brown said.

“Unfortunately, we did have a few mechanical issues throughout the event but we have since fixed the problem.

“It was great weekend and a lot of people worked really hard to make it happen, so it’s good to see the event succeed.”

One shooter who caught the attention of competitors was Jorja Pointon, taking out the open 30 target single barrel event.

Pointer said the prize money will be put straight back into the sport.

“I’ve been around rifles most of my life but have only been shooting for about four years,” Pointon said.

“It’s a great feeling to get the win and I am very happy with how I shot.

“The prize money will go straight towards buying more bullets.”