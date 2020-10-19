Gunman terrifies locals after making threats

A teenager was on Sunday threatened with what says was a gun during a scary incident that left Moreton Bay locals on high alert.

Terrified residents across North Lakes and Kallangur were holed inside their locked homes on Sunday as reports of a man armed with a gun rung throughout the community.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, officers were alerted to reports of suspicious behaviour around 6pm.

"Police were called to Endeavour Boulevard at North Lakes last night after reports of a man acting suspiciously," the spokesman said on Monday.

"Initial information indicates shortly after 6pm the man threatened a teenager with what is described as looking like a firearm."

Locals from the community reported seeing PolAir attempt to land on a nearby golf course, while one woman claimed police were "on roundabouts waiting silently for the gunman".

Others commented on Facebook, urging their loved ones to "stay inside and lock the doors", while many checked in on friends and family.

Police remained in the area for several hours searching for the man, who one local said was wearing black clothes, a black mask and glasses.

Authorities were unsuccessful in locating the man, who remains on the run.

"Officers arrived and conducted patrols including reviewing nearby CCTV, however were unable to locate the man," a police spokesman confirmed.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink: www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.