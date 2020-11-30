Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 30-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
The 30-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Gunmen on the run after fatal shooting

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 5:38 AM

Police are on the hunt for two men who broke into a home in Sydney's west before shooting a man multiple times and fleeing the scene.

Officers were called to a granny flat on Rymill Street, Tregear, in the early hours of Monday morning where they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg and shoulder.

Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene.

The homicide squad has been called in and anyone with information is urged to contact Mt Druitt Police or Crime Stoppers.

More to come

Originally published as Gunmen on the run after fatal shooting

More Stories

editors picks fatal shooting gunmen police shooting sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The town with a minimum temperature of 33C

        Premium Content The town with a minimum temperature of 33C

        Weather As Queensland heads into possibly its hottest December week on record, one town has potentially already set a record high minimum.

        • 30th Nov 2020 4:52 AM
        The ‘unsuitable’ people being given gun licences

        Premium Content The ‘unsuitable’ people being given gun licences

        News Even a murderer who shot their victim can obtain a gun licence

        Local photographer snaps ‘extremely rare’ bee wee photo

        Premium Content Local photographer snaps ‘extremely rare’ bee wee photo

        Offbeat This is something you're not going to see a bee doing

        ‘When I kill her, you’re next’: Woman suffocated with pillow

        Premium Content ‘When I kill her, you’re next’: Woman suffocated with pillow

        News Woman was found “curled in a ball shaking”, hidden under tablecloth