Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A domestic violence offender will spend another two months behind bars.
A domestic violence offender will spend another two months behind bars.
Crime

‘Gutless coward’: Man crushed victim's arm with glass door

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who crushed his victim's arm with a sliding door will spend the next two months behind bars.

The 27-year-old appearing by video link from Capricornia Correctional Centre pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to assault occasioning bodily harm, possession of a knife in a public place, wilful damage, failure to appear and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The court was told the worst of his offending occurred when he pushed the complainant up against a wall.

The defendant walked out onto the veranda before closing a glass sliding door on the victim's right arm four times.

This caused the victim to scream out and to receive injuries to her arm including bruising.

The man, originally from Toowoomba, had a five-page criminal history.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client had plans to move to residential accommodation to find some work, but while on remand had been exercising and eating well to focus on himself.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said this type of offending, especially towards women, was that of a "gutless coward".

"I am really concerned by the number of breaches of domestic violence, particularly violence in this community," Mr Manthey said.

The man was sentenced to 18 months in prison with three months to serve, acknowledging the 37 days held on remand. He is eligible for parole on July 29.

domestic violence gladstone gladstonecourt gladstone domestic violence gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What students really thought of learning from home

        premium_icon What students really thought of learning from home

        News Burnett students have revealed their honest thoughts about how schools handled online learning.

        Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Premier

        premium_icon Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Premier

        Politics Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Queensland Premier

        Stefan, NRL identities among Qld honour list

        premium_icon Stefan, NRL identities among Qld honour list

        News Hairdressing titan, NRL identities among Queensland honour list

        Burnett QCWA chasing new members to help create change

        premium_icon Burnett QCWA chasing new members to help create change

        News “People don’t really understand how much we do behind the scenes for the greater...