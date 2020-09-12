Gutless juveniles on bail at time of attack

Three of the six children accused of a violent attack on a father and son in a shopping centre carpark were on bail when the assault occurred.

A fourth was wanted by police for non-related offences, the fifth has no criminal history, while not much is known about the sixth.

The group is accused of an unprovoked attack on a 62-year-old father and his 16-year-old son as the pair walked to their car at Stockland Shopping Centre last Sunday.

Both were taken to hospital.

The court heard the teenage victim fell to the ground amid the attack and had blood "pouring from his face."

He suffered a fractured cheekbone, split eye socket and an air bubble on his temple.

Police charged a 16-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys, a 12-year-old boy and two 16-year-old girls with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company.

A number of the alleged offenders were known to the Department of Child Safety.

The child described as the main offender who wielded a bat during the attack faced the Townsville Magistrates Court on Thursday, where he was denied bail.

Lawyers appeared for four of the children, who are currently locked up in the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre, while the lawyer of another locked up in the Townsville watch-house, appeared on their behalf.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan heard that one of the children had an assault on their record, while another spat in the face of a police officer.

Lawyers for the group made an application for bail, each saying the risk of the children reoffending could be mitigated with strict bail conditions.

Magistrate Keegan did not accept this.

"What has occurred is serious and violent offending for no reason," she said.

"It was a brazen assault and certainly indicates pack mentality of the young people."

Bail was refused for four of the children on the basis their risk to the community and of reoffending could not be mitigated.

The fifth child, who did not have a court history, was granted bail with strict conditions.

Magistrate Keegan referred all six to the High Risk Youth Court where they will appear next week.

Originally published as Gutless juveniles on bail at time of attack