‘Gutless’ man punches pregnant woman in the eye

A GLADSTONE man has been described as "cowardly and gutless" after he punched his pregnant partner in the eye.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to breaching a police protection notice, breaching a domestic violence order and failing to appear.

On December 20, the victim and the man were talking about a police protection notice when the man became aggressive and the victim asked him to leave.

The man became more agitated and started punching the walls and main bedroom door, causing damage.

The victim left for the night after the man refused to leave, despite being asked multiple times.

As she left, the man threw a bottle of hand soap at the door.

The victim returned the next morning at 5am when the man confronted her about where she had been.

The victim went to the spare room to sleep and the man followed her and continued to confront her, starting an argument.

The victim asked the man to pack his belongings and leave before she called 000.

The man heard her say "Gladstone Police" before he snatched the phone out of her hand and terminated the call.

The victim smacked the man on the back to try and retrieve the phone before he turned around and punched her in the left eye.

The offending occurred while the woman was pregnant.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court the couple just had their first child who his client currently had no access to.

Mr Pepito said the man had some underlying issues which he needed to address and asked the court to consider a probation order.

But Magistrate Bevan Manthey did not accept probation as a fitting sentence for the violent offence.

"It's just gutless hitting a woman," Mr Manthey said.

"You lay a hand on a woman, you're going to do time."

Mr Manthey said the man's offending was "gutless and cowardly".

"A bloke has no right to call himself a man when he impacts violence on a woman," he said.

The man was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, to serve one, with a parole release date of September 25.

