‘Gutted’: Maidenwell Country Music Muster is cancelled

Nigel Squibb and John Whitley were disappointed to announce the Maidenwell Country Music Muster would not be going ahead due to coronavirus concerns.

Nigel Squibb and John Whitley were disappointed to announce the Maidenwell Country Music Muster would not be going ahead due to coronavirus concerns.

MAIDENWELL’S Country Music Muster is one of the ­latest events from the creative industries sector to feel the strain of the global COVID-19 crisis.

Queensland Events Groups Incorporated president Nigel Squibb this week announced that the event due to run on May 8 and 9 was cancelled.

Mr Squibb, who was involved in organising the 2020 Muster, said he was devastated to cancel the event for the second time, after the first event scheduled in 2019 was cancelled due to extreme wind conditions.

“We’re absolutely gutted, we were gearing up this year with so many supporters coming along because of last year’s chaos,” he said.

“To be cancelling the second event, it’s absolutely ­mortifying.”

With a talent search planned and big names like Beccy Cole, Libby O’Donovan and Liam Kennedy-Clark lined up, the Muster was set to be a huge boost for the region.

“It was a very tough decision,” Mr Squibb said.

“We went through different angles to try and make it ­happen.”

Mr Squibb and fellow organiser John Whitley decided to cancel the event due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus, the government directive to ban gatherings of 500 people or more and their duty of care to the artists and attendees.

“That’s a lot of people to make sure are OK,” Mr Squibb said.

“It’s just the right thing to do, everybody is impacted by it.”

Tia Robinson, Ian Fraser (director), Matthew Carlson (stage manager), Zoe Holloway, Jen Jackson, Tyler Maguire and Olivia Maynard from the Nanango Theatre Company. They have been forced to postpone their God and Other Bruises production.

The Muster joins several other South Burnett events and groups cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The Nanango Theatre Company has decided to postpone its three one-act plays in their production God and Other Bruises.

The shows, which were scheduled for March 27 and 28 and April 3 and 4, will be staged when the crisis has passed.

Groups like the South Burnett Community Orchestra and several of the region’s choirs have postponed ­rehearsals and performances.

I Lost My Gig Australia reported a loss of $150 million across Australia within the creative industries sector due to cancelled events admist the bushfire crisis and coronavirus situation, as of Wednesday.

Mr Squibb said he was not sure what the future held for the Maidenwell Music Muster.

He said the future of music artists was more uncertain.

“They’re even trying to ­reinvent the wheel so they can have a future,” Mr Squibb said.

“The industry in the short term has changed.

“They’re doing it tough right now.”

He encouraged the community to buy music albums and like the artists on social media so they could find out what changes they are making to stay in the industry.

Australian Country Music legend Beccy Cole.

Beccy Cole, who was due to perform at the Muster, is holding an online concert this Saturday at 2pm AEDT (1pm Queensland). Visit https://bit.ly/2whXeAg to tune in to the concert.

Fans can “pay what they can” to watch the live, interactive show from Cole’s place to raise funds for Support Act, helping artists and musicians in this tough time.

People can also support artists who have had gigs cancelled by supporting the ilostmygig Spotify playlist.

Those working in the ­Australian music or the Australian performing arts who are feeling overwhelmed by the recent events, are encouraged to contact the Support Act Wellbeing hotline on 1800 959 500 or Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.

Performers, hospitality workers and booking agents are encouraged to share how they have been impacted on at ilostmygig.net.au.