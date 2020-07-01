Menu
Guy Sebastian’s long-term manager, who had a bitter falling out with him in 2017, has been arrested over suspicions he defrauded the singer.
Crime

Star's former manager arrested over alleged fraud on singer

by Nick Hansen
1st Jul 2020 8:38 PM
Guy Sebastian's former manager Titus Day has been arrested on suspicion of defrauding the Aussie vocal superstar over a seven-year period.

NSW Police confirmed Day, 47, was arrested at his home in Bondi just after 6.30pm this evening and taken to Waverley Police Station where he is expected to be charged with fraud-related offences.

The allegations against Day were first reported to South Sydney police detectives on June 3.

Celebrity agent Titus Day is seen with his partner. He has been charged with defrauding former client Guy Sebastian. Picture: Matrix Pictures
Titus Day and Guy Sebastian in happier times. Picture: Supplied
The Daily Telegraph understands the allegations are that Day knowingly withheld proceeds of Sebastian's work from him between December 2013 and April 2020.

It's another nasty turn in the bitter split between the pair, which occurred in November 2017 after 12 years together.

The men are already suing each other in the Federal Court over claims to royalties and allegedly unpaid fees.

Sebastian claims he has been defrauded by Day. Picture: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images
Sebastian claims he has been defrauded by Day. Picture: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

 

Sebastian's lawyers have argued neighbouring rights royalties from the sale of his work have gone missing and he wants $200,000 from his former manager.

Day is also claiming to be owed $800,000 from Sebastian.

Originally published as Guy Sebastian's estranged ex-manager arrested

