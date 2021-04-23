Menu
A high-profile celebrity manager is set to face trial next year over allegations of embezzling money from pop star Guy Sebastian.
Crime

Guy Sebastian’s ex-agent to stand trial

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
23rd Apr 2021 4:06 PM

Celebrity agent Titus Day will stand trial next year for dozens of embezzlement offences, including allegations he swindled former client Guy Sebastian out of $1.15m.

Mr Day did not appear on Friday at Sydney's Downing Centre District Court, which was told prosecutors were yet to finalise an indictment that contains 62 charges.

Police will allege the 48-year-old embezzled royalties and performance fees from the inaugural Australian Idol winner Mr Sebastian between December 2013 and April 2020.

Celebrity manager Titus Day with lawyer Daniel Wakim. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Adam Yip
Mr Day has denied the allegations since his arrest last year and will face trial in the District Court next May.

The court was told prosecutors were still waiting on a wealth of material, including bank statements and overseas transfers, before they could finalise their case against Mr Day.

The material could influence how many charges the Bondi man could face when the four-week trial starts on May 2, 2022, the court was told.

Singer Guy Sebastian was managed by Mr Day at the time of the alleged offences. Picture: Toby Zerna
Judge Warwick Hunt adjourned the matter for nine weeks to settle what charges would be included on the indictment, with Mr Day due to be formally arraigned on June 25.

Mr Day's lawyer Daniel Wakim represented him in court and said the prosecution's application to adjourn the proceedings was by consent.

The high-profile agent was arrested at his home in Sydney's eastern suburbs on July 1 following an investigation into financial dealings.

Originally published as Guy Sebastian's ex-agent to stand trial

embezzlement guy sebastian titus day

