Gym junkies rejoice as facilities open across Burnett

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Gyms across the South Burnett have welcomed the ease of coronavirus restrictions, which enables them to open their doors. Photo: Laura Blackmore

GYMS across the South Burnett have finally been given the green light to open after many months of being shut.

However, due to coronavirus, there are strict rules owners have to abide by in order to keep operating during the ongoing pandemic.

Conquer Fitness manager Amber Oliver said the health crisis pushed them out of their comfort zone.

“If I had to put a percentage on it, I would say we were impacted by 80 per cent,” Oliver said.

“We could still continue with our PTs but a lot of people didn’t want to because of social distancing and wanted to social isolate.

“Our online store took off more because we put all of our products online.

Conquer gym instructors Les Everest, Amber Oliver and Christian Sutton are pleased the gym has been able to reopen after coronavirus restrictions were eased. Photo: Laura Blackmore

“Coronavirus taught us many things,” she said.

“It almost pushed us to where we needed to go with online coaching.

“It’s so big in places like Brisbane and Sydney and in regional areas we are always two steps behind.

“Not that we didn’t beforehand, but it also taught us to focus on our team and the needs of our clients more.”

Snap Fitness Kingaroy manager Kayla Smith said the hardest part for her team was the impact it had on their community.

“(The gym) is a part of our everyday lives,” Smith said.

“Us girls we work there, work out, and see each other pretty much every day.

“Lucky for me I had just finished up work to go on maternity leave but I had spent the months before training up Andrea and Carly to take over for me.

“So for them, Nicole and Leisa our PTs, it was a loss of income as well,” she said.

“But seeing our members get upset about not coming to the gym probably hit us the most because the gym is a part of everyone’s daily routine to help them.”

Despite having the close down the gym facility, Oliver said they had new projects on the horizon.

“We had to shut down Wondai because it wasn’t feasible,” she said.

“We still have Kingaroy and Nanango open and we are working on another place at the moment, so watch the space.”

Smith said she was pleased to see the gym reopen this week even though they were now following a ‘Covid plan.’

Snap Fitness managers Andrea Keevers and Kayla Smith with the gym's youngest member Brooklyn Smith. Photo: Laura Blackmore

“At this stage we are only allowed 20 people max inside the building,” she said.

“We can’t operate 24/7 so we have had to change our hours to suit our busiest times.

“We placed signs around to make sure everyone stays 1.5 metres apart.

“Hopefully in a few weeks time restrictions will be lifted some more and we can allow for more people and operate 24/7.”