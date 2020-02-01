Gympie man chokes woman unconscious during sex

Benjamin Daniel Stewart pleaded guilty to choking a woman unconscious during sex in 2016.

THE trial of a Gympie man facing six choking and rape allegations ended yesterday with one guilty plea for choking a woman unconscious during sex and the remaining charges dropped.

Benjamin Daniel Stewart, 29, had pleaded not guilty on Thursday to three counts of choking and three counts of rape.

Yesterday, Stewart entered a guilty plea to a charge of choking in 2016.

Crown prosecutor Jane Shaw told Gympie District Court the crime occurred on an unknown date between November 30, 2016 and January 1, 2017.

Ms Shaw told the court that around that time Stewart had started watching violent porn.

"They were having sex on the bed when he put his hands around her neck and squeezed," Ms Shaw said.

The victim "felt faint and then passed out".

When she woke up, the court heard she was going to scream but Stewart "put his hand on her mouth and told her it was all right".

The court was told the same conduct occurred on other occasions but there was "no evidence she was not consenting" at any of these times.

Defence lawyer Phil Hardcastle said Stewart's parents separated when he was 10 and he eventually began taking drugs.

Mr Hardcastle said Stewart and the victim both took drugs and were violent towards one another.

Judge Glen Cash told Stewart his actions were "seriously wrong" and the risk of rendering the victim unconscious should have been "obvious".

He said Stewart's sentence needed to deter Stewart, others who might offend, and send a message to the community that his behaviour would not be ­tolerated.

Stewart was handed an 18-month jail term. to be served concurrently with a five-year 2018 Supreme Court sentence he was already serving for drug trafficking and weapons offences.

Though granted parole eligibility, Stewart will need to apply for it and have it approved to be released.