Gympie man steals boat, gets bogged trying to outrun police

Corey Michael Jessop-Warnes faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week for stealing a boat and evading polices.

A YOUNG Gympie man who breached COVID-restrictions to steal a boat and was caught after getting bogged trying to outrun police, had also been disqualified from driving.

While fishing at Rainbow Beach on April 18, Corey Michael Jessop-Warnes saw a small aluminium boat, known as a tender, tied to a tree near the Carlo Point boat ramp, and decided he would steal it.

The 21-year-old headed home to Gympie to get a trailer, and at 6pm returned to the boat, untied and loaded it onto his trailer before he was witnessed driving it out of town.

At 7pm, Jessop-Warnes stopped on Rainbow Beach Road to inspect the boat, but when a police patrol noticed and turned their lights on, he ran to the car and tried to drive away.

Police pulled up alongside Jessop-Warnes, who tried to turn in front of them, but he spun into soft sand and became bogged.

Police officers saw Jessop-Warnes reach into his lap, and suspecting that he could be armed, an officer drew his gun and ordered him to put his hands up before detaining him.

He first told police he had came to Rainbow Beach from Gympie to buy the boat from somebody for $100, but having recognised the boat police knew he was lying.

"You got me," he told them.

Jessop-Warnes confessed he had seen the boat earlier that day and had came back with the trailer to steal it, and admitted he had never had a driver's licence, which was why he tried to run.

Jessop-Warne was charged with driving unlicensed while on a court disqualification, stealing, evading police and obstructing police and was taken to the Gympie watch house.

During this time travel restrictions were in place for Queensland, and he was also charged with breaching a COVID-19 direction by leaving his house without a lawful reason.

Between April and May, Jessop-Warnes was also charged with two more driving while on a disqualified licence offences, driving unregistered, possessing a glass pipe used to smoke a dangerous drug, possessing stolen registration plates and possessing suspected stolen property.

Appearing by video from custody, Jessop-Warnes pleaded guilty in the Gympie Magistrates Court this week to all charges.

His lawyer, Chris Anderson, said Jessop-Warnes had grown up without a stable adult role model.

Mr Anderson said his client was soon to become a dad, with his partner, who was supporting him in court.

His partner was due to give birth in early 2021 and Jessop-Warnes wished to be at the birth, and be a present father.

The court heard Jessop-Warnes had been diagnosed with ADHD, Tourette syndrome, foetal alcohol syndrome, autism, depression, intellectual impairment, and reactive attachment disorder.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan acknowledged his medical history but told Jessop-Warnes he had to take responsibility for his actions.

"Some of those, of course, are not your fault but that doesn't mean to say the criminal offending is not your fault," he said.

"You have to learn how to deal with the difficulties life has given you."

Mr Callaghan gave Jessop-Warnes a head sentence of 18 months imprisonment, to be released after serving six months.

Having been in pre-sentence custody for four months, Jessop-Warnes will be eligible for parole on November 28.

He was also disqualified from driving for a further two years.

"Study the road rules, get your learner's permit, eventually get a driving test and your P's," Mr Callaghan said.

"It's going to be a long road for you but I think it's going to be a good road for you."

Jessop-Warnes shouted "I love you" to his partner as he left the room.