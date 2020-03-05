Gympie region age champs set to make big splash at state
SWIMMING: Two Kilkivan Stingray Swimming Club members will represent their region at the 2020 Queensland Schools Swimming Championships in three weeks after making a big splash at the Cooloola District School Trials.
Sasha Power and Drew Lahiff were dubbed age champions last month.
Power swam five events, 50m breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly and freestyle and the 100m freestyle, and she won each event and broke records in all five.
In his five events, Lahiff finished first in the 50m breaststroke and butterfly and 100m freestyle and got records in the butterfly and breaststroke.
Despite the five wins, Power said this was not her best race.
"I looked at the times and I thought I could get them but everyone has their bad days and good days," she said.
"I exceeded my expectations and I set a few personal best's but it was not one of my best, it would be somewhere in the middle".
MORE:
- How six champions emerged from small bush town
- Search on for Gympie's best summer sports coach
It was sibling rivalry which lit a fire under Lahiff to start swimming competitively.
"When I was little I could barely swim. It would take me more than a mintue to swim 25m freestyle," he said.
"I was not a natural, my brother is the natural and I started training because I wanted to beat him.
"He said to me that as soon as I caught up he would actually start training. He just swims with natural ability, he does not train but I actually have to train a lot to catch up to him".
The competition between the two is not just one sided.
"I actually push him as well. We pushed each other at club training last week and both ended up with pb's," he said.
Lahiff and Power hope to record some PB's and win some events.
"We will be mostly just swimming laps and doing some land and core training," they said.
The 2020 Queensland Schools Swimming Championships will be held March 24-26.