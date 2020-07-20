Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 53-year-old Rainbow Beach man charged with four counts of sexual assault had his matter mentioned in Gympie District Court last week.
A 53-year-old Rainbow Beach man charged with four counts of sexual assault had his matter mentioned in Gympie District Court last week.
News

Gympie region man, 53, faces 4 counts of sexual assault

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
20th Jul 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAINBOW Beach man charged with sexual crimes had his case adjourned to the next District Court sittings in Gympie, as efforts continue to progress cases through the system in the wake of the pandemic shutdown.

The man, 53, is charged with four counts of sexual assault.

His matter was one of two held over on Friday, along with a 50-year-old Gympie woman charged with two counts of choking in a domestic setting.

Neither appeared in person as their matters were mentioned.

MORE COURT NEWS

* 20-year-old convicted of sex crime in Gympie CBD

* Teetotaller has 6 beers, threatens to drive off cliff

* NAMED AND SHAMED: 6 Gympie men busted drink or drug driving

* 5 Gympie benders that did not end well

Community Newsletter SignUp
crime district court gympie court gympie crime gympie district court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $11M building projects for Murgon State High School

        premium_icon $11M building projects for Murgon State High School

        News STUDENTS, teachers and the community will soon benefit from brand new multipurpose facilities.

        • 20th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
        Bikers jump for joy as motocross returns to Burnett

        premium_icon Bikers jump for joy as motocross returns to Burnett

        News THE Sunshine State Series returned this weekend, after a three month long wait.

        • 20th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        News Big cuts coming for JobKeeper payments will hit casuals