With gyms closed across the region, Ken Partridge is still working out at least twice a week from home. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
GYMS CLOSED: 95-year-old continues works out in iso

Tristan Evert
22nd Apr 2020 10:00 AM
GYMS across the South Burnett have been forced to close as a result of the current coronavirus situation, however Ken Partridge isn’t letting that stop him from working out.

The 95-year-old is a regular at the Conquer Fitness Centre in Nanango and is currently working out twice a week from the comfort of his home.

Keeping in shape has countless benefits according to Ken, who said he really enjoys working out.

“In times like these I think it’s more important than ever to stay fit and if you don’t you will go stir crazy,” Partridge said.

“I work out twice a week and am usually pretty buggered after that and have to have a good sleep in the next day.

“It all started for me about 4 years ago when I went to see an exercise physiologist about a balance problem and these exercises have really helped.”

Ken Partridge isn't letting the gym closures stop him from working out. (Picture: Conquer Fitness)
The Nanango local is using a range of equipment such as a rowing machine, treadmill and dumbbells to complete his workout.

Partridge said working out at home has its challenges but thanks to the help of his ET Dimas Bakini he can still do everything he needs to.

“At the gym there are so many machines for every muscle so it can be a lot easier to train there,” Partridge said.

“The team at conquer have done an amazing job setting up really good gyms in the South Burnett.

“Dimas does a great job helping me with exercises and workouts from home and I always feel better after it.”

Partridge said there are so many phisical and mental health benefits that come from keeping fit and if he can do it so can anyone.

