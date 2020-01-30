Menu
Hailey Baldwin shared this photo on her Instagram story of her fingers.
Celebrity

Hailey Baldwin explains her ‘scary’ fingers

by Jaclyn Hendricks
30th Jan 2020 10:28 AM

IN a message aimed at fans scrutinising the appearance of her pinky fingers, Hailey Baldwin Bieber revealed she had dealt with a genetic condition known as ectrodactyly her "whole life".

Taking to her Instagram story, the model explained of her "crooked and scary" fingers: "I have this thing called Ectrodactyly and it causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do," Baldwin wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

"It's genetic, I've had it my whole life," the 23-year-old continued. "So people can stop asking me 'wtf is wrong with her pinky fingers' here is what's wrong! LOL."

Hailey Baldwin shared this photo on her Instagram story.
Justin Bieber and Baldwin. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
She posted her message alongside a screenshot from the ectrodactyly Wikipedia page.

As the University of Missouri detailed: "Cleft hand is a rare, congenital (present at birth) hand anomaly. This condition has been known by several other names, such as ectrodactyly, split hand and lobster claw hand. Today, most prefer to use the term 'cleft hand'."

In a separate post, Baldwin also shared a close-up shot of her hand, zoning in on her pinky finger. She later offered a final plea to fans.

"So in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers," she wrote.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber.
This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

