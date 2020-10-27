SUPERCELL ASSAULT: Alerts active for destructive storm cells

Golf-ball sized hail, "destructive" winds and flash-flooding are expected for parts of Queensland today as vicious storms continue to batter parts of the state's southeast.

A warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 11.50am for Gympie, Somerset, Western Downs, Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay Council areas.

Several severe thunderstorms have been detected on the radar and are moving east to southeast from Jimna and Macalister.

They are forecast to hit Dalby, Rainbow Beach and Inskip by 12.20pm.

Residents have been warned to be on alert for the possibility of "destructive winds, giant hail and heavy rain (and) flash flooding".

Storm activity - possibly severe - was also expected for Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"Showers and possibly a few regular thunderstorms are on the forecast for all of southeast Queensland," forecaster Rosa Hoff said.

"For the Sunshine Coast the likelihood of severe storm development shouldn't be ignored, and the possibility that we could see some of those bigger storms from the city down to the Gold Coast."

That includes: " Destructive wind gusts … in excess of 125 km per hour … large hail, in excess of 2cm, potentially even giant hail … a diameter in excess of 5cm."

"And heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding."

Ms Hoff said the bureau expected storms from late morning with the weather to reach its peak this afternoon.

"But really there's a good chance the threat of storms extends all the way through the evening, overnight and into early tomorrow morning," Ms Hoff said.

She said the weather would be "reinvigorated" with more storms expected to develop tomorrow afternoon.

Earlier, southeast Queensland residents were told to prepare for more severe and damaging weather today.

After a weekend in which there were more than 80,000 lightning strikes across the southeast, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted giant hailstones could hit the region as La Nina sets in for a summer of dangerous storms.

Meteorologist Jonathan How said there was the potential for dangerous conditions in the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Tuesday will be a dangerous thunderstorm day right across southeast Queensland," he said.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely, and these could produce damaging to destructive wind gusts in excess of 100km/h, large to giant hail in excess of 5cm, and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.

Sisters Kasey 8, and Jessica Hewitt, 10, play in the dam on their raspberry farm near Wamuran north of Brisbane, which received a much-needed 50mm from storms in the past few days. Picture: Lachie Millard

"We've had a couple of years since we've had any decent rain and particularly the beginning of last summer was horrendous, the lowest ever rainfalls we've ever seen between October and November," Mr Bremner said.

"We take the rain when we can get it because we never know when the next will be."

Queensland Farmers' Federation chief executive Georgina Davis warned that farmers needed to be ready for anything.

"With almost 70 per cent of Queensland drought-declared, many farmers will be welcoming rainfall associated with the development of La Niña in the Pacific Ocean and forecasted thunderstorms this week," Dr Davis said.

"Planning ahead is critical for disaster resilience and will ensure Queensland's farmers can get back to doing what they do best - producing world class food, fibre and ­foliage."

Parents Lindsay and Emma Hewitt run a raspberry farm in Wamuran and say that the past couple of years have been quite dry.

"We haven't a lot of rain at all, but we've had enough water to supply what raspberries we have had, so we've been pretty fortunate," Emma Hewitt said.

"Generally if all of Queensland can hopefully pick up a bit more rain as last year wasn't a good one for anyone really, especially in Western Queensland where they need a bit of rain," Mr Hewitt said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

HIGHEST FALLS IN 24 HOURS TO NOON YESTERDAY:

Camp Hill: 92mm

North Stradbroke Island: 70mm

Brighton: 56mm

Brisbane Airport: 56mm

Burbank: 50mm

Geebung: 42mm

Lytton: 40mm

Rochedale South: 38mm

Originally published as Hailstorms set to smash southeast